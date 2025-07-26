'Babu Brawl' In Delhi: Siddaramaiah Man's Shoe Threat To DK Shivakumar Aide

A clash between two senior Karnataka government officials stationed at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi has triggered a political storm, amid underlying tensions between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar.

The incident, which allegedly occurred on July 22, involved C Mohan Kumar, Assistant Resident Commissioner and Special Duty Officer (SDO) to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and H Anjaneya, SDO to Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President DK Shivakumar. According to an official complaint filed by Mr Anjaneya, the dispute escalated to the point where Mr Kumar allegedly threatened to "remove his shoe and beat" him in the presence of other staff, including a senior official named Prameela.

A formal complaint has since been lodged by Mr Anjaneya with Karnataka Bhavan's Resident Commissioner Imkongla Jamir and Karnataka's Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. Mr Anjaneya has accused Mr Kumar of harassment and abuse of authority, citing repeated incidents of obstructions. He has also demanded criminal proceedings.

In response, Chief Secretary Rajneesh has ordered an official inquiry and requested a report from the Resident Commissioner.

The Incident

The confrontation reportedly unfolded within the administrative offices of Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi. In his written complaint, Mr Anjaneya alleged that Mr Kumar not only used abusive language but also threatened to physically assault him with a shoe - an incident he described as a direct attack on his dignity.

"He threatened to hit me with a shoe in the chamber of the office in front of everyone," Mr Anjaneya wrote, warning that Mr Kumar should be held responsible if "any accident happens" to him. The complaint further cites past incidents where Mr Kumar allegedly assaulted another official, identified as MM Joshi.

Mr Anjaneya also claimed he had previously requested a transfer to avoid conflict with Mr Kumar, pointing to a "toxic environment" created by factional loyalties within the Bhavan.

Mr Kumar has rejected the allegations. According to sources, he has accused Mr Anjaneya of indiscipline and misbehaviour. Mr Kumar has reportedly cited multiple complaints lodged against Mr Anjaneya by other staff. He is understood to have defended his conduct by framing it as an attempt to enforce discipline at Karnataka Bhavan.

Political Fallout

What might otherwise have been a bureaucratic spat has now turned into a political flashpoint. The Karnataka BJP has seized on the incident, describing it as evidence of a deeper rift within the Congress government in the state. Karnataka Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, sharing an NDTV report, issued a rebuke, claiming that the Congress leadership had lost control of its government in Bengaluru.

"AICC Chief @Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have completely lost control over Karnataka. The public slugfest between CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar has crossed every limit - from backroom politics to open threats in Karnataka Bhavan, Delhi. If this is the state of governance, how can anyone trust Congress to run the state? This power struggle isn't just embarrassing, it's dangerous. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar camps are tearing into each other, settling scores round after round, while the so-called high command sits helplessly in Delhi, leaving Karnataka leaderless and adrift. Karnataka deserves better than this circus and anarchy," Mr Ashoka said in a social media post.

The confrontation between their respective aides has reignited speculation over a power struggle between Mr Siddaramaiah and Mr Shivakumar. The two leaders, who jointly steered the Congress to a victory in the 2023 assembly elections, have been the subject of continued rumours.

Since June 2025, Mr Siddaramaiah and Mr Shivakumar have made three visits to Delhi for consultations with the party leadership. While publicly framed as discussions on governmental issues, these trips have triggered speculation about internal firefighting.