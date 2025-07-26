Suniel Shetty Says Women Should Know How To Raise Kids: "Husband Career <i>Banayega Toh</i>..."

Suniel Shetty wears many hats – actor, producer, father and husband. The actor, who has been married to Mana Shetty for over three decades, recently opened up about how lack of patience is affecting modern-day marriages. The veteran actor shared his thoughts on changing family dynamics.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Suniel Shetty said, “Aaj kal bachon mein patience hai hi nahi. Shaadi kuch time ke baad ek samjhauta hota hai, where you have to understand each other, live for each other. [Kids these days have no patience. Marriage, after a while, becomes a compromise, where you have to understand each other and live for one another.]

He added, “Phir ek bacha aata hai, aur patni ko yeh jaan na zaruri hai ki husband career banayega toh bache ko main dekh rahi hoon. Husband, of course, saath mein dekhega. Par aaj kal sab cheezon mein pressure bohot ho gaya hai. [Then a child comes into the picture, and the wife needs to understand that if the husband is building his career, she will need to take care of the child. Of course, the husband will also be involved. But these days, there is just too much pressure in everything.]"

Suniel Shetty also pointed out how the digital world is filled with unsolicited advice.

“Everyone wants to give advice today. The virtual world tells you how to be a mother, how to be a father, what to eat, and what to do. I believe learning through experience is better, from your grandmother, mother, sisters, and in-laws. So keep what works for you and leave the rest. But a lot has changed. Now, people are getting divorced even before the wedding takes place," he said.

Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty got married back in 1991. Mana wasn't from the same community, and Suniel shared that his parents were not in favour of the match at first. But that did not stop him. In fact, around the time he signed his first film (Balwaan), he decided it was the right moment to get married.

Many people told Suniel Shetty to wait – that getting married right at the start of his film career could affect his image or fan following. But the actor had made up his mind. Suniel and Mana Shetty are proud parents to two children – Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in Kesari Veer with Vivek Oberoi and Sooraj Pancholi.