Suniel Shetty Reveals Daughter Aathiya Has Quit Bollywood After 3 Films

Suniel Shetty revealed that his daughter Aathiya has quit Bollywood to embrace the new chapter of her life - motherhood. In an interview with Zoom, Suniel Shetty said that Aathiya has got the best role of her life.

The Hera Pheri actor shared, "She said, 'Baba, I don't want to,' and she just left. And that's what I salute her for saying, 'I'm not interested. I don't want to do films.'

After Motichoor Chaknachoor, a lot came her way. 'But I don't want to. I'm comfortable, you know?'"

He added, "And today, she's got the best role of her life. You know, she's working in the best film - and that is life. The role of a mother. And she's loving it."

Aathiya Shetty made her debut with Hero back in 2015. The film also marked the debut of Sooraj Pancholi. Aathiya was never at the forefront of the film business. She then acted in the film Mubarakan (2017). She made a special appearance in the film Nawabzaade. Aathiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui (2019).

Suniel Shetty also expressed his joy of becoming a grandfather in an earlier interview.

The actor also talked about how beautifully Athiya has embraced motherhood.

"Athiya has embraced motherhood like a fish to water. She's absolutely fantastic. Every father thinks of their daughters as little babies. I also thought so and wondered if she'll be able to handle motherhood, but she's unbelievable! I keep telling Mana every single day about how proud I'm of Athiya. The way she has adapted to this new life, is going about things and went about her delivery makes me feel so proud. She took everything to her stride," he said.

Aathiya Shetty became a mother in March this year. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their baby girl on March 24. The couple revealed her name, Evaarah, in an Instagram post shared on April 18.