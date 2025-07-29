Suniel Shetty Says Daughter Athiya Scolded Him For Commenting On C-Section Delivery: "Papa, Why Did You Talk?"

Suniel Shetty landed in trouble over his controversial remarks recently. Not once, but twice. Suniel Shetty, in a recent interview, revealed that his daughter Athiya keeps a close watch over his comments and often scolds him for triggering controversies.

During a recent conversation with Zoom, Suniel said, "I avoid controversial questions during promotional activities. I'm the kind of person who sometimes wants to answer, and then I mess up. And then I have Athiya at home saying, 'Papa, why did you talk? Just say no comment!' She keeps reminding me not to say anything that could get us into trouble the next day. She tracks all my interviews, and honestly, that's the only person I fear. The best thing for a man to have is a baby girl in his life."

Suniel Shetty received flak as he said Athiya chose natural delivery over C-section, implying her strength. During a conversation with News 18, Suniel said, "In a world where everybody wants the comfort of having a caesarean baby, she chose not to do that and had a natural delivery. I remember how every nurse and paediatrician in the hospital said that it's unbelievable how she went through the whole process. That hit me as a father. I was like, 'Wow, she's ready!' Athiya was very, very strong to do that." Athiya and husband KL Rahul became parents to a baby daughter Evaarah Vipula Rahul in March, 2025.

Later, Suniel apologised for his comment.

In another controversial statement, Suniel defined the traditional roles assigned to men and women, re-iterating gender stereotypes.

He told Pinkvilla, "Marriage after a while becomes a compromise where you have to understand each other. Then a child comes into the picture, and the wife needs to understand that if the husband is building his career, she will need to take care of the child. Of course, the husband will also be involved. But these days, there is just too much pressure in everything."

On the work front, Suniel Shetty will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, alongside Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi.