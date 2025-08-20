James Bond Star Pierce Brosnan Would Love To Return As Agent 007, But There's A Catch

Veteran star Pierce Brosnan, who famously portrayed popular British intelligence agent James Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002, has quipped about playing a senior 007 in the upcoming movie in the movie series based on the fictitious character created by author Ian Fleming.

In a recent interview, Pierce Brosnan, 72, shared that he would consider reprising the role if an opportunity came along, especially under the direction of Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

"I don't think anyone wants to see a craggy, 72-year-old Bond, but if Villeneuve had something up his sleeve, I would look at it in a heartbeat. Why not? It's great entertainment. It could be lots of laughs. Bald caps, prosthetics... who knows?" he said, as quoted by Variety.

In June, it was announced that "die-hard Bond fan" Denis Villeneuve will direct the next James Bond film from Amazon MGM Studios. Earlier this year, it was revealed that James Bond producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman were working hard on a "fresh, exhilarating new chapter" in the long-running franchise.

In the interview, Pierce Brosnan also revealed that both he and his wife are looking forward to seeing who will be cast as the next James Bond.

"I have been listening to the drumbeat of expectation of who's going to be the next James Bond. There are many great candidates out there, and I'm sure they're going to make it a spectacle of delight," he said.

Pierce Brosnan starred as Agent 007 in GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough, and Die Another Day before he decided to hand over his license to kill.

The actor is gearing up for the upcoming film, The Thursday Murder Club, the Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman's novels about a group of pensioners who solve crimes together.

His co-star Helen Mirren also hopped in on the Bond conversation and stated that it "has to be a guy. James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else", as quoted by Deadline.

Earlier this year, Pierce Brosnan also emphasised that the next Bond should be British.

Several actors, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson, Tom Hardy, and Idris Elba, have been pegged to be the next potential James Bond after Daniel Craig stepped down as Agent 007 in 2021, following his fifth and final stint in No Time To Die.

(With inputs from ANI)

