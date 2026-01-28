Udaipur Tailor Claims James Bond Star Judi Dench Visited His Home For Custom Jacket, Shares Old Pic

An Udaipur-based tailor claimed that Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench once visited his house to have a jacket tailor-made. The tailor, whose shop is named Sandouk House of Fashion, shared the anecdote with a foreign vlogger, showing an old photograph as proof of her visit.

The tailor claimed that Judi Dench was in Udaipur for the filming of 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' movie and was looking for someone to copy a specific jacket. After struggling to find a suitable tailor in the city, she was recommended to his place, where he successfully made the jacket for her. The tailor showed the vlogger an old, faded photograph, which he claimed was of Judi Dench taken inside his home during that time. The vlogger was visibly stunned by the revelation.

''She came to my house because she was looking for a tailor-made jacket. She wanted a copy of a jacket but couldn't find any tailor in Udaipur. Someone recommended my place, so she came to my house. We made the same jacket for her. I am also a tailor. I make such jackets and suits," he said.

The tailor also mentioned meeting other cast members from the movie, including Bill Nighy, Dev Patel, and Maggie Smith.

The video, originally shared on Instagram, quickly gained traction and sparked surprised reactions from users online. One user wrote, "He seems more happy to tell you the story. Hope he had a good time."

Another commented, "Man, there are some interesting people and experiences everywhere in India."

A third said, "He's so excited to tell you the story." "There are big things in small words," a fourth added.

About Judi Dench

Dame Judith Olivia Dench is a renowned English actress with a career spanning over 60 years. Born on December 21, 1933, in York, England, she's known for her incredible versatility on stage and screen. Some of her notable films include 'Mrs. Brown,' 'Iris,' 'Notes on a Scandal,' and 'Skyfall.'

She played the iconic M in seven Bond films (1995-2012), making her a beloved part of the franchise. She has received numerous accolades, including BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and a Tony Award. Even in her 90s, Dench continues to wow audiences with her talent and dedication