Will '<i>Udaipur Files</i>' Movie Be Allowed To Release? What Supreme Court Said

The movie 'Udaipur Files' - based on the gruesome murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal - is in legal soup after several petitions have been filed seeking a stay on its release, due for July 11.

The Supreme Court was approached by one of the accused, Mohammad Jawed, seeking an urgent hearing of the case. Jawed is out on bail, and a plea challenging his release is already pending in the Supreme Court.

What did the Supreme Court say today?

He said that the release might adversely impact a free and fair trial. However, the court noted that the matter is already pending before another bench of the Supreme Court. It asked the accused to approach the court when the court reopens after vacations.

While the Supreme Court has refused to stay the release of the movie today, the High Court of Delhi is considering the appeals against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate for the movie.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the producers of the movie to arrange an urgent screening of the movie for all the counsels appearing in the case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal was hearing the matter and thus directed lawyers from CBFC, petitioners, to watch the movie today and come to the court again tomorrow with their apprehensions, if any.

One of the PILs has been filed by Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President- Maulana Arshad Madani, contending that the movie disrespects the holy Prophet of Islam and maligns Muslims.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind has filed pleas in the High Courts of Delhi, Maharashtra, and Gujarat challenging the release of the movie.

The Muslim body had argued that the film's trailer includes the controversial statement made by Nupur Sharma, which they said had not only set the entire country on fire but also caused an adverse impact on the friendly relations of our country with other nations.

The body claims that the trailer has "objectionable remarks against the Prophet of Islam and his holy wives", which could disturb peace and public order in the country.

However, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, appearing for the CBFC and the state, told the Delhi High Court that the offending parts of the movie have been cut out of the film.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners and said the makers of the movie have the right to free speech, but the whole tenor of the movie promotes violence.

At this point, the High Court suggested that Mr Sibal sit with CBFC counsel ASG Chetan Sharma, watch the film, review the cuts and then come back to the Court.

The counsel for the movie producer, however, said that they will watch the film and come tomorrow and again say that particular part is still offensive, drawing rebuke from the Chief Justice of the High Court.

"What is this? Can the screening of the movie take away their right to challenge the certificate of the film? What is this?" the Chief Justice remarked.

The High Court will take up the matter tomorrow. If convinced, the Delhi High Court can still order a stay in the release of the movie.