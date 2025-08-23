Delhi Civic Body To Mark Feeder Zones, Launch Stray Dog Sterilisation Drive After Court Order

Feeding stray dogs on Delhi's streets and in public spaces is now off-limits. Acting on the Supreme Court's latest directions, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has begun reworking its stray dog policy, with officials ordered to set up feeder zones, intensify sterilisation, and move aggressive dogs to shelters.

The decisions came after a high-level meeting chaired by Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma on Friday.

"Suitable areas should be identified and listed for feeder places," Mr Sharma told officials during the meeting, stressing that the days of random feeding in colonies and markets are over.

Sterilisation to Be Scaled Up

One of the biggest pushes will be a citywide sterilisation drive, after repeated complaints about rising stray dog numbers and frequent bite cases. Officials have been asked to prepare a concrete plan in a time-bound manner.

Aggressive Dogs to Shelters

For the first time, the MCD has also directed that rabies-infected and aggressive dogs be kept in shelter homes instead of roaming free on the streets.

NGOs in the Mix

The civic body said it will work with animal welfare groups and volunteers to run feeding points, vaccination drives and rehabilitation.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, speaking to NDTV, welcomed the move.

"This is a very good decision, and we will implement it 100%. The dog lovers and the NGOs also wanted the dogs to be sterilised and left. The corporation already did the same. Ferocious and aggressive dogs that have developed the habit of biting should be treated and kept," he said.

Mr Singh added that the civic body is actively involving citizens in the plan.

"I myself am a dog lover, so if I speak in the language of the dog lover, I will say we will treat them just like we treat our kids. We want to involve animal lovers and NGOs to work with us. We are forming a committee with them. We had asked them for volunteers, and so far we have gotten 5,000 names."

The action plan will be rolled out in phases, but the message is clear: the city's stray dog problem is being tackled with urgency. Officials say the aim is to strike a balance, protect residents, comply with the Supreme Court's order, and still ensure humane treatment of the animals.

Delhi is now preparing for one of its biggest overhauls in stray dog management, but the question is whether the MCD can deliver a plan that truly balances public safety with animal welfare, or will the city's stray dog problem continue to divide opinion?