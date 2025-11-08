Elderly Couple's Plea In Top Court Against Dog Who Bit 6 People In 3 Months

An elderly couple filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of a stray dog from near their house, after the municipality failed to act on the many complaints of the dog biting people.

70-year-old Sunita Agarwal mentioned in her plea that the dog has bitten six people - ranging from an eight-year-old child to a 70-year-old man - in three months in the Maharana Pratap Bagh area. The civic body had caught the dog on October 22, but released it back eight days later. After being released, the dog bit two more people on October 31 and November 3.

Among those bitten by the dog was a child named Vaidik, who was playing outside his house. The bite in his leg left him bleeding and the child has not gone out for the past month, his mother Riddhi said. Another woman named Sonam Chaudhary was riding her scooter, when she was bitten in two places on her leg.

Maharana Pratap Bagh resident association's president Saurabh Gandhi said that several complaints were made on the corporation's helpline number and the 311 app.

The plea stated that the threat of dog bites had made morning walks for the elderly and outings for children nearly impossible. It has sought the top court's directions to catch and remove the dog.