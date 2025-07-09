'Udaipur Files' Makers Told To Arrange Movie Screening For Those Seeking Ban

The movie, "Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal tailor murder", is in legal soup after several petitions were filed seeking a stay on its release, which is due for July 11. The film is based on the 2022 murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the producers of the movie to arrange an urgent screening of the movie for all the counsels appearing in the case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal directed the lawyers representing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and petitioners to watch the movie and come to the court again on Thursday with their apprehensions, if any.

One of the petitions, filed by Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani, seeks a ban on the movie, saying it disrespects Prophet Muhammad and maligns Muslims.

The Muslim body argues that the film's trailer includes the controversial statement made by former BJP leader Nupur Sharma, which they said had not only set the entire country on fire but also impacted India's friendly relations with other countries.

However, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the CBFC and the Centre, told the Delhi High Court that the offensive parts of the movie have been cut out.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, said the makers of the movie have the right to free speech, but the whole tenor of the movie promotes violence.

The bench suggested that Mr Sibal watch the film with Mr Sharma, review the cuts, and then come back to the court on Thursday.

One of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case also approached the Supreme Court, challenging the screening of the movie. Mohammed Jawed, seeking an urgent hearing of the case, said the release of the film will prejudice the trial in the matter.

However, the court noted that the matter is already pending before another bench of the Supreme Court, and asked him to approach the court when the court reopens after vacations.