<i>Udaipur Files</i> Director Announces Film's New Release Date After Supreme Court Ruling, Says "Truth Always Wins"

Udaipur Files director Bharat Shrinate on Friday said the film will be released in theatres on August 8, 2025, soon after the Supreme Court directed the Delhi High Court to hear on the pleas challenging the Centre's nod to release the movie on July 28, 2025 in theatres around the globe.

The film, based on tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in 2022, has been in the news due to controversy. The director previously told NDTV that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has made 150 cuts to the film.

Due to censor and legal troubles, Udaipur Files missed its July 11, 2025 release date. The film, starring Vijay Raaz in the role of Kanhaiya Lal and produced by Amit Jani, is expected to be released on August 8, 2025.

Udaipur Files director Bharat Shrinate told NDTV, "We respect the Supreme Court's order and are ready to release the film on August 8. Jani Firefox Films is going to start promotions and release Udaipur Files worldwide on August 8. Truth always wins."

According to a PTI report, a Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi on Friday said the filmmakers appeal against the Delhi High Court order staying the release was infructuous as they accepted the July 21 order of the Centre clearing the release of the film subject to six cuts in its scenes and modifications in the disclaimer.

The bench said it has not expressed any opinion on merit and the high court can adjudicate the issue of stay of release of film.

Recently, a petition was before the Delhi High Court seeking to stay the release of the film, claiming that the movie has potential to inflame communal tensions and disrupt public order in the country.

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death at his tailoring shop in the busy Hathipole area of Udaipur in June 2022 by two cleaver-wielding men for allegedly supporting a social media post against Islam, an incident that sent shockwaves across the country.

Udaipur Files was previously titled Gyanvapi Files: A Tailor's Murder Story. It was earlier scheduled to be released on June 27.