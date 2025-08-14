As Top Court Reserves Decision On Delhi's Stray Dogs, Key Points From Earlier Order

The Supreme Court has reserved its order on petitions challenging its August 11 directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets and confine them permanently in shelters.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria reserved its verdict on the pleas. No immediate relief was granted to petitioners demanding a stay on the August 11 ruling, which triggered protests from animal activists and dog lovers. This means the drive to remove stray dogs from streets and move them to shelter homes will continue. The court also criticised the authorities for failing to implement existing guidelines for animal control.

10 Takeaways:

The August 11 ruling was issued in response to rising dog-bite incidents and rabies cases in the Delhi-NCR region. The court directed authorities to create shelters for at least 5,000 stray dogs within six to eight weeks. Authorities were told to immediately begin rounding up all stray dogs and placing them in shelters. The court ruled that captured dogs must not be released back into public spaces. The court mandated authorities to simultaneously build shelters and capture stray dogs. A special enforcement force is to be formed for the relocation exercise. CCTV cameras are to be installed in shelters to ensure no animals are released or removed unlawfully. The court prohibited mistreatment, cruelty, overcrowding, or starvation of the animals. An adoption scheme for the sheltered dogs is to be initiated, but adopted animals cannot return to the streets. A helpline to report dog bites was to be set up within one week. Authorities were ordered to capture any dog involved in a bite incident within four hours of a complaint. The Delhi government was directed to publish rabies vaccine stock, availability, and monthly treatment data. Any obstruction to the order's implementation would be treated as contempt of court. One recent ruling by Supreme Court Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan ordered removal of all strays to shelters, disregarding the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules. Justice Pardiwala said, "Pick up dogs from all localities and shift them to shelters. For the time being, forget the rules." The ABC Rules, 2023, require stray dogs to be sterilised and returned to the same locality after treatment. Chief Justice BR Gavai said he will "look into" the matter to resolve the legal contradiction. The August 11 order has been welcomed by several Resident Welfare Associations, citing public safety concerns.

The order has been criticised by animal rights activists, celebrities and some political leaders as inhumane and impractical due to funding and infrastructure challenges.