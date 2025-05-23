"Completely Blown Out Of Proportion": Suniel Shetty On His Childbirth Remark For Daughter Athiya

Suniel Shetty recently found himself in a controversy after he made a remark about his daughter, actress Athiya Shetty's, childbirth. The film veteran had lauded her strength for choosing a natural delivery instead of a C-section.

Suniel Shetty's comment earned criticism from a certain section of the masses, especially women. Some of them slammed the Hera Pheri actor for commenting on a woman's body without knowing the pain she has to go through.

Now, Suniel Shetty has finally broken his silence on the matter. Justifying his statement, the actor revealed that his words were taken way "out of proportion."

Suniel Shetty, in a conversation with Moneycontrol, said, “It has been completely blown out of proportion. Just tell me, if someone goes through surgery, wouldn't I know the outcome? It's a 200-word or more interview in which I discuss the importance of a young father or man-to-be seeing his wife's delivery. That's what elevates his wife to a pedestal: not only love, but respect for the rest of his life. That's why maa ko devi ka darja diya jata hai (a mother is respected like a goddess) — that's all I had said."

Suniel Shetty also condemned the sensationalisation of media outlets. He shared, "Someone takes the two lines and writes on them, and it's not their own - that's why performers don't come forward.”

The 63-year-old, however, apologised to women who were hurt by his remarks. He said, “So, to all individuals who were offended—even if I did not make the mistake—I will sincerely apologise to all the ladies out there because I honestly appreciate and revere them. And not because someone took two phrases from my quote and exaggerated it."

Earlier this week, Suniel Shetty had a candid interaction with News18. Speaking about Athiya Shetty's delivery, he said, “In a world where everybody wants the comfort of having a caesarean baby, she chose not to do that and had a natural delivery. I remember how every nurse and paediatrician in the hospital said that it's unbelievable how she went through the whole process.” Read his full interview here.

Athiya Shetty and her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, welcomed daughter Evaarah in March this year.