The Sridevi And Boney Kapoor Love Story Has A 1993 Mumbai Blast Link

Today marks the 62nd birth anniversary of the legendary actress Sridevi. Born on August 13, 1963, the actress left an indelible mark on the film industry with her versatility and charm on screen. Sridevi married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996, and the couple share two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's love story transcended societal norms. On her birth anniversary, let us revisit the timeline of her relationship with Boney.

First meeting

Boney Kapoor first saw Sridevi in the late 70s in a Tamil film. He decided to sign the actress for Shekhar Kapur's movie Mr. India. Despite being married to Mona Shourie Kapoor and having two kids – Arjun and Anshula – at the time, Boney fell deeply in love with Sridevi. During the filming of Mr. India, Boney went out of his way to woo her. He ensured she had the best makeup room, costumes, and amenities, catering to her every whim.

“When the shooting first started, I saw to it that she was the most comfortable on set, she got everything she wanted— even more. I was always ready with everything that she thought of, everything that she desired on set, and made sure she had the best makeup room, best costumes,” said Boney Kapoor at the India Today Woman Summit 2013.

Love confession

In an interview with Filmfare, Boney Kapoor shared that his love confession to Sridevi was initially met with anger and distance. After he revealed his feelings, the actress stopped talking to him for about six to eight months.

However, things took a turn when Boney offered her shelter at his home after the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. Over time, their relationship began to heal and mend. Later, Sridevi's mother fell ill in 1995, and Boney supported her during this challenging time. This strengthened their bond even more. “Sri had begun drawing towards me," he recalled.

Wedding and children

Sridevi became pregnant with Boney's child in 1996, after which the producer finally separated from his first wife, Mona Kapoor. However, he never formally divorced her.

Sridevi and Boney got married in June 1996 but made their relationship public only the following year, especially after Sridevi became visibly pregnant. The actress gave birth to their first daughter, Janhvi, on March 6, 1997. They welcomed their second daughter, Khushi, on November 5, 2000.

Sridevi and Boney's relationship was not without its challenges. However, Boney and Sridevi's love for each other remained strong until her untimely death on February 24, 2018, due to accidental drowning in Dubai.