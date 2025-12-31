Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> To Shah Rukh Khan's <i>King</i>: Top Indian Films To Watch Out For In 2026

2026 is shaping up to be a packed year for movies. From war dramas to mythological epics, high-octane thrillers and emotional sagas, filmmakers are bringing big stars, bigger set pieces and stories that are meant to pull you straight into the theatre. Whether you like action, suspense, or straight-up cinematic scale, this list has something for every kind of movie fan.

Here are some of the biggest Indian films to watch out for in 2026.

1. Ikkis

Release Date: January 1, 2026

A true-story war drama, the film is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the young age of 21 during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the project marks the big-screen debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. The film also features the final on-screen appearance of legendary actor Dharmendra, who died on November 24.

2. Border 2

Release Date: January 23, 2026

A sequel to the iconic 1997 war film Border, this project brings back patriotic emotions with a blend of fresh talent and familiar faces. Sunny Deol returns to the battlefield, joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The teaser, released on Vijay Diwas, has already struck a strong patriotic chord.

3. Ramayana Part 1

Release Date: Expected Diwali 2026

One of the most ambitious projects this year – Ramayana adapts the ancient epic with Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film brings together huge production values, visual effect,s and a starry cast including Sunny Deol and Yash.

4. Drishyam 3

Release Date: October 2, 2026

The third chapter in the Drishyam thriller series brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. After two hits known for smart twists and nail-biting suspense, this one kicks off at Gandhi Jayanti weekend – a great spot for ticket sales.

5. Jailer 2

Release Date: June 12, 2026

The sequel promises bigger action, sharper punches, and the trademark swagger that made the first film a hit. Rajinikanth reprises his role alongside Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa. The cast also sees fresh additions, including SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Anna Rajan.

6. Love & War

Release Date: Sometime in 2026

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial brings Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal together on screen for the first time. The film is a romantic drama layered with grand visuals and intense emotions – classic Bhansali style – set against a fresh war backdrop. While recent reports hinted at a possible delay from its March 2026 release, there has been no official confirmation so far.

7. Mardaani 3

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Rani Mukerji returns as tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy once more. The franchise mixes gritty crime stories with social issues and powerful heroine-led action. This third instalment promises even more edge-of-your-seat suspense and the same intensity Rani Mukerji is known for.

8. Toxic

Release Date: March 19, 2026

Starring Yash in a gangster-action setup, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups flips the usual hero narrative with a dark, stylish tone. It is set up as a big clash with other March releases like Dhurandhar 2 – perfect for fans of intense crime drama and rough-edge characters.

9. Dhurandhar 2

Release Date: March 19, 2026

Following the massive success of the first Dhurandhar, this sequel moves deeper into the world of covert missions and hidden identities. The movie focuses more on mind games, international espionage and silent power moves rather than loud action alone. Ranveer Singh's character is expected to evolve into a sharper, more unpredictable operator this time.

10. Battle of Galwan

Release Date: April 17, 2026

Salman Khan leads this war-action film about the real-life 2020 battle between Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan Valley. It focuses on courage, sacrifice, and real soldiers' stories. Chitrangada Singh plays the female lead in the project.

11. King

Release Date: Sometime between October and December 2026

Shah Rukh Khan's King is easily one of the most-awaited action thrillers on the 2026 slate. The film marks the big-screen debut of his daughter Suhana Khan, who earlier appeared in The Archies (2023). Deepika Padukone is also on board, adding major star power to the cast.

12. The Raja Saab

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Headlined by Prabhas, this Maruthi Dasari directorial weaves romance with fantasy, along with a hint of horror and a touch of comedy. Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are also part of this upcoming horror-comedy.

13. O' Romeo

Release Date: February 13, 2026

Shahid Kapoor fans, be all ears as the actor is all set to intrigue viewers with Vishal Bharadwaj's next. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, also features Triptii Dimri as the female lead. Shahid's suspenseful poster has already created a lot of buzz among cinema-goers.

14. Alpha

Release Date: Sometime in 2026

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh have joined forces for YRF's first female-led film in its spy universe. The movie, directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, has reportedly been postponed to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan on April 17, 2026.

15. Jana Nayagan

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, produced by KVN Productions and directed by H Vinoth, is being designed as a tribute to the Tamil superstar's remarkable contribution to the film industry. The film will feature mass sequences, peppy dance numbers, groovy songs, and intense emotions.

