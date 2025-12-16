Sunny Deol Breaks Down At <i>Border 2</i> Event In First Public Appearance Since Dharmendra's Death

The Indian film industry suffered a huge loss on November 24 with the death of Dharmendra. Days later, his son Sunny Deol made his first public appearance at the teaser launch of his upcoming film Border 2 in Mumbai. The actor looked visibly emotional during the event.

Held on Vijay Diwas, the launch was attended by the film's cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.

While addressing the gathering, Sunny Deol delivered the dialogue, "Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye?" As the audience responded, "Lahore tak," Sunny repeated the line.

What stood out most was the moment when the actor grew emotional and struggled to hold back tears while delivering the dialogue.

On December 8, Sunny Deol shared a video to mark what would have been Dharmendra's 90th birthday. The throwback clip shows the legendary actor soaking in the calm beauty of the mountains, enjoying a quiet moment surrounded by nature.

"Today is my father's birthday. Papa is always with me, inside me. Love you, Papa. Miss you," read the text attached to the post.

Returning to Border 2, the film is directed by Anurag Singh and serves as a spiritual sequel to JP Dutta's magnum opus, Border (1997).

The war drama features a strong line-up. Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, the film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Angad Singh, Guneet Sandhu and Paramvir Cheema in pivotal roles.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Border 2 is gearing up for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026, just in time for the Republic Day weekend.

ALSO READ: "Lahore Tak": In Border 2 Teaser, Sunny Deol And Diljit Dosanjh Want Pakistan To Hear Their War Cry