"Lahore <i>Tak</i>": In <i>Border 2</i> Teaser, Sunny Deol And Diljit Dosanjh Want Pakistan To Hear Their War Cry

The much-anticipated teaser for Border 2 was unveiled a while ago, and it certainly instils a liberating sense of patriotism.

Sunny Deol's voice echoes as he says: "Tum jahan se bhi ghusne ki koshish karoge, zameen se, aasmaan se, samundar se-saamne ek Hindustani fauji khada paoge" (Wherever you try to infiltrate from-be it from the land, the sky, or the sea-you will find an Indian soldier standing in front of you).

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, glimpses of Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty are also shown as they fight to protect the country.

Sunny Deol instils goosebumps as an army officer, Varun Dhawan is in the character of an Indian military officer, Ahan Shetty takes over as an integral part of the Indian Navy, whereas Diljit Dosanjh, as an Indian Air Force officer, leaves a lasting impression.

Female leads include Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and newcomer Medha Rana opposite Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, respectively.

About Border 2

A spiritual sequel to the 1997 war drama Border, Border 2 directed by Anurag Singh, brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa, with production by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

While JP Dutta's Border was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala, Border 2 is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. Backed by a powerful production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the film honours the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers.

Border 2 is releasing in theatres on January 23, 2026.

