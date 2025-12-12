Sunny Deol's <i>Border 2</i> Teaser To Launch On 1971 War Vijay Diwas, New Poster Out

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer Border 2 is set to hit theatres on January 23, 2026. Ahead of the big release, the makers have dropped a new poster featuring all four of them. They revealed that the teaser will be released on December 16, marking Vijay Diwas.

Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India's win over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Vijay Diwas ka josh, 1971 ki jeet ki yaad, aur saal ka sabse grand teaser launch - ek saath!. #Border2 teaser out on 16th December at 1:30 PM IST. Releasing in cinemas on 23rd January 2026." Take a look at the post here:

The makers of the film recently unveiled Ahan's first-look poster, which went viral. Reacting to the buzz, Ahan said he feels deeply humbled by the audience's support. He added that wearing the uniform in the film is not just a costume for him, but something that carries great significance.

He said, as reported by IANS, "Seeing the love coming in for the Border 2 poster is truly humbling. Wearing the uniform carries a sense of responsibility, and I wanted the look to reflect the honesty and discipline of a Navy officer."

Border 2 is produced under the banner of Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in collaboration with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, with Anurag Singh directing the project.



