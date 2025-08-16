Archana Puran Singh's Son Aaryamann Sethi Is Now Engaged To Girlfriend Yogita Bihani. See Post

Aaryamann Sethi, son of Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, is now engaged to his girlfriend, actress Yogita Bihani. To share the happy news, the couple posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram.

In the opening frame, Aaryamann is seen on one knee, proposing to Yogita with a bunch of house keys and a sunflower. The next video shows Yogita accepting the keys, followed by a warm hug between the two. The remaining pictures and clips capture their joyful moments together from their dating journey.

The caption read, “Chhoti baatein se badi baatein ho gayi.”

The comments section of the post was flooded with congratulatory messages. Yoga instructor Samiksha Shetty commented, “My favourite people! I'm so excited for this beautiful new chapter in your lives, and I feel so grateful to have had a front-row seat watching your love grow into something so special. Here's to forever, laughter, and all the adventures ahead!”

Actress Pooja Banerjii said, “Oh my my…. I should call you often Yogita Bihani so so happy for both of you. Congratulations.” Fashion stylist Nidhi Jeswani wrote, “How cuteee! Congratulations.” Actress Shruti Sinha simply commented, “Congratulations.”

Aaryamann Sethi also shared glimpses of the dreamy proposal on his YouTube vlog. The video captured Aaryamann and Yogita taking a big step as they moved in together. Their new house is right next to Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's place in Madh Island, and the two gardens are connected. Aaryamann said he loved the idea of being so close to his parents, while Yogita shared how excited she was to finally live with him. Both Archana and Parmeet were happy with the couple's decision.

As they were about to enter the house, Aaryamann pretended to forget the keys. When he returned, he had the keys in one hand and a sunflower in the other. Right there, he went down on one knee and asked Yogita to marry him. Archana, watching it all, got emotional and hugged her son.