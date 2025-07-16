Archana Puran Singh's Son Aaryamann Sethi Is Dating <i>The Kerala Story</i> Actor Yogita Bihani

Aspiring actor Aaryamann Sethi, who is the elder son of actor couple Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, has made his relationship with The Kerala Story actor Yogita Bihani Internet official.

From featuring in the Valentine's Day music video Choti Baatein, directed by Aaryamann's younger brother Ayushmaan Sethi, to skiing in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg, Aaryamann and Yogita have been a constant presence on each other's Instagram feed for quite some time now.

On Tuesday, Aaryamann shared a video on his YouTube Vlog with the title "I SURPRISED MY GIRLFRIEND! - DAY 7."

In the video, Aaryamann is shown travelling to Hyderabad to surprise Yogita, who is on a shooting assignment in the city. Yogita is surprised to see Aaryamann waiting for her in her hotel lobby with a bouquet.

The couple later sit together and discuss their relationship on camera, for the first time.

"You will remember Yogita from my Chhoti Baatein video. Many people had already guessed it... I want you all to welcome her and we are going to do a lot of fun things together," Aaryamann says in the video.

Later in an interview with HT City, Yogita said she wasn't expecting their relationship to be out in the open "so soon".

"It was a surprise for me too, as Aaryamann came a day earlier than our initial plan. On top of that, I didn't even know he was announcing our relationship... We are in the early stages, and both want to enjoy this phase together," she added.

