Archana Puran Singh Says She Lost "Thousands Of Rupees" In Skydiving Scam on Dubai Holiday

Actor-reality show judge Archana Puran Singh recently opened up about falling prey to a scam in Dubai. The actor, who currently appears on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, in a vlog shared that she and her family had bought tickets for a ride on iFly Dubai, an indoor skydiving experience, while holidaying in Dubai.

What's Happening

When Archana Puran Singh, along with her husband, actor-filmmaker Parmeet Sethi, and sons Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi were recently in Dubai for a vacation. When she, along with her family, got to iFly Dubai to finally enjoy a ride each, the teller at the company's desk told them there was no booking in their name.

Shocked at the revelation, Archana Puran Singh in the vlog said, "We had booked three slots in iFly Dubai, but this lady is saying that we have no booking. We have been scammed because the website where we made the payment is not theirs. We have been scammed in Dubai. We have already paid and the tickets are not cheap... Dubai mein hamare paise doob gaye. I never expected this to happen in Dubai, there are such strict rules and laws. People are scared of doing such things."

"I am shocked... Thousands of rupees are (gone)..." said Parmeet Sethi, who later paid in cash for the real tickets. "Pata chale yahi scam hai (What if it turns out that this is also a scam)" he quipped.

While booking the tickets, Aaryamann Sethi said it was weird that "when I selected a four-minute package, the site suddenly changed it to two. I thought it was a technical glitch." He was now unable to find that allegedly fraudulent website.

It all made sense now to Ayushmann Sethi too who said the bookings came with "a Ramadan discount" when the month of Ramadan was long over.

In A Nutshell

