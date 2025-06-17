Sunny Deol Shares BTS Picture From Border 2 Shoot. Bonus: Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh And Ahan Shetty

Border fans assemble! Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol on Tuesday shared a picture from the set of director Anurag Singh's Border 2 in Pune where he was joined by co-stars Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan.

What's Happening

The filming on the third schedule of the movie, which is a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war drama Border, is underway at Pune's National Defence Academy.

Sunny Deol, who also starred in the first Border film, shared a picture from the set of the follow-up film on his Instagram page.

The image featured the actor posing with co-stars Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan. They were joined by director Anurag Singh, producers Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar and co-producers Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi in the frame.

In the caption, Sunny Deol wrote, "When all 'Forces' Come together! #BORDER2. Diljit Dosanjh & Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan as the battalion kicks off the 3rd schedule at Pune's National Defence Academy!"

He added, "On-ground, they're joined by Producers Bhushan Kumar & Nidhi Dutta, Director Anurag Singh, Co-producers Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi, as the film moves full throttle! Mark your calendars: Border2 hits theaters on Jan 23, 2026!"

More About Border 2

Border 2 went on floors in December 2024. At the time, the makers shared an update about the film on social media.

"The cameras are rolling for Border 2! With Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty leading the charge, this Anurag Singh directorial, powered by cinematic legends Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta promises action, drama, and patriotism like never before. Mark your calendars: Border 2 hits theaters on Jan 23, 2026!" the post shared by production banner T-Series read.

Based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the India-Pakistan War of 1971, Border originally featured Sunny Deol alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar. Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee also starred in pivotal roles.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series and JP Dutta's JP Films, Border 2 is slated to be released on January 23, 2026, during the Republic Day weekend next year.