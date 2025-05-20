Suniel Shetty Reacts To Regretting Not Being A Part Of <i>Border 2</i>: "Yes And No Because..."

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The 1997 film Border was directed and produced by J P Dutta. Sunny Deol returns for Border 2, alongside new actors like Varun Dhawan. Shetty praised Varun Dhawan's support for his son Ahan on the film set.

The 1997 war film Border was directed and produced by J P Dutta. The film had an ensemble cast featuring Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, and Puneet Issar in key roles. The supporting cast included Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee.

The sequel Border 2 was announced in June 2024, which also marked the 27th anniversary of the epic film. While Sunny Deol is all set to make a comeback in the sequel, a slew of young actors are joining the cast, namely Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Suniel Shetty who played the role of Captain Bhairon Singh, was one of the soldiers in the film who gave up his life in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

In a recent interview with India Today, Suniel Shetty honestly shared if he regretted not being a part of the sequel. The actor said, "Yes and no... no because my son is doing it. If Bhairon Singh is not there, at least little Ahan will be there."

Furthermore, Suniel Shetty expressed how proud he felt of his son Ahan Shetty, calling it a full circle moment. The actor revealed that Varun Dhawan was like an elder brother to Ahan on the sets of the film.

Shetty added, "Varun and Ahan are magic together. Varun has also been looking after Ahan. Every time he is home from the shoot, he tells me, 'Papa, Varun is such a nice guy.' That's what relationships are about. There is so much work for all of us, we just need to come together and make our industry work. That's the need of the hour."

Border 2 is slated to hit the screens on January 23, 2026.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty is currently gearing up for the release of his film Kesari Veer.