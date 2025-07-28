A <i>Border 2</i> Update: Medha Rana Joins Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol And Diljit Dosanjh In The Film

Anurag Singh's highly anticipated war drama, Border 2, is all set to hit the screens next year. The film has already generated significant buzz for its star-studded cast, including Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

Now, the makers have added a new name to the list. Newcomer Medha Rana will play the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan in Border 2. The actress will make her big screen debut with the film. She has earlier worked in OTT projects like Friday Night Plan, London Files, Dancing On The Grave and Ishq In The Air.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the announcement on Instagram. Sharing the update, he wrote, “‘BORDER 2': NEWCOMER MEDHA RANA CAST OPP. VARUN DHAWAN – 23 JAN 2026 RELEASE... The makers of #Border2 have finalized a fresh face to star opposite #VarunDhawan in the war drama – #MedhaRana. Starring #SunnyDeol, #VarunDhawan, #DiljitDosanjh, and #AhanShetty, the film is directed by #AnuragSingh. Produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar, #JPDutta, and #NidhiDutta... Arrives in theatres on 23 Jan 2026 [#RepublicDay weekend].”

Bhushan Kumar revealed the reason behind casting Medha Rana in Border 2. “It was imperative for us to find someone who could naturally embody the dialect, spirit, and rooted essence of the region. Medha impressed the team not just with her raw talent, but with her effortless command over the regional dialect and her emotional range as an actor. We truly believe she will bring depth and realism to the role,” said the producer, as quoted by ETimes.

Co-producer Nidhi Dutta added, “Border 2 is not just a film; it's an emotion. Every choice we've made, from the director to the cast, is driven by our vision to tell a story that feels honest, powerful, and relevant. Medha Rana opposite actor Varun Dhawan will bring freshness and sincerity that aligns beautifully with the tone of the film.”

Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, and is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in collaboration with JP Dutta's banner, JP Films. The film is a sequel to the 1997 war drama Border, which featured Sunny Deol alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna.

Border 2 is slated to hit the big screen on January 23, 2026.