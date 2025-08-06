Varun Dhawan Wraps <i>Border 2</i> Shoot, Visits Golden Temple To Seek Blessings

Varun Dhawan has officially wrapped up shooting for his upcoming war drama, Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

Border 2's production house, T-series, shared a video of the cake-cutting celebration on Instagram.

The clip featured Varun surrounded by the film's cast and crew, including director Anurag Singh, co-star Medha Rana, producer Bhushan Kumar, Shiv Chanana and Binnoy K Gandhi. The actor cut the cake with a resounding chant of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

The Border 2 team also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The group posed with folded hands in front of the shrine.

The caption read, "Varun Dhawan wraps his schedule for #Border2. Marking the completion of his shoot, #VarunDhawan along with co-star #MedhaRana, producer #BhushanKumar, co-producer #ShivChanana, #BinnoyKGandhi, & director #AnuragSingh began with a heartwarming on-set celebration, followed by a special visit at the Golden Temple in Amritsar."

Varun Dhawan re-shared the post on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Thank you, Bhushan Ji, Shivji @nidhiduttaofficial, @BinnoyKGandhi and @anurag_singh_films for making me a part of your dream. Eternally grateful to play this character. #Border 2."

Instagram/Varun Dhawan

Border 2 aims to spotlight the untold stories of the Indian armed forces, continuing the legacy of patriotic storytelling. The film is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster film, Border. It was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the India-Pakistan War of 1971.

Border originally featured Sunny Deol alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar. Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee also played supporting roles in the film.

Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta and is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in collaboration with JP Dutta's banner, JP Films.