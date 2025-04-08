"<i>Jeb Mein Paise Nahi Hote The</i>," Sunny Deol Shares Anecdote From Dharmendra-Manoj Kumar's Struggling Days

Sunny Deol unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Jaat on Monday. At the trailer launch event, Sunny Deol talked about the bond between his father Dharmendra and film veteran Manoj Kumar, who died on April 4.

Sunny Deol shared Manoj Kumar and his dad grew up in the industry together. He said, "Manojji came with our dad only. They both were together in the industry. He had always been a father figure for us, and I have always seen him with my father during childhood. My dad had a great connection with him. I would just say that the films that he did were on India, bahut pyaari thi. Usi se deshbhakti ka silsila shuru hua tha (They were lovely. The tradition of patriotic films started with that)."

Sunny Deol also shared an anecdote that Dharmendra told him before leaving for Delhi. "Before coming here, dad was telling me that when he was with Manojji in the early days, obviously they were struggling, jeb mein paise nahi hote the (he didn't have any money). Manojji used to have money sometimes and whenever he went to buy clothes, he used to tell my dad, 'Aa lele Dharam, tu vi lele do kameezaan.' So, such a beautiful bond they had from that time onwards. And, I think that time was great, vo zamaana vaapis nahi aasakta (that era won't come back)," he said.

Sunny Deol also shared a health update of Dharmendra as he was spotted with a bandage on his one-eye two days before Manoj Kumar's funeral.

He said, "Papa ekdum theek hain, cataract ka operation tha chotta tha, aisa kuch nahi. (Dad is absolutely fine. He had a cataract operation, nothing serious)."

Manoj Kumar died due to heart-related complications during the early hours of Friday morning. Dharmendra showed up to pay his last respects to his dear "friend".