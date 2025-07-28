Kendriya Vidyalaya Budget Up, Admissions Down: Centre In Lok Sabha

Admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas across India have plummeted to their lowest number in five years, with only 1,39,660 new students enrolled for the academic year 2024-25, according to a written response in the Lok Sabha from the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, on Monday.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan provided the data, which reveals that the overall student strength in KVs has also dropped to 13,50,518 in 2024-25 from 13,89,560 in the previous academic year and 14,24,147 in 2022-23.

The decline in fresh enrolments continues a downward trend seen over recent years-from 1,95,081 in 2020-21 to 1,82,846 in 2021-22, 1,57,914 in 2022-23, and 1,75,386 in 2023-24.

The query, raised by Telugu Desam Party MP BK Parthasarathi and Congress MP Sudha R, noted that a total of 1,280 Kendriya Vidyalayas are currently operational across the country, collectively enrolling 13,50,518 students.



This marks a steady decline in KV enrolments over the past half-decade, raising concerns about shifting trends in school preferences and overall student intake.

The government, however, is looking to expand the network with the approval of 85 new KVs under the Civil/Defence sector announced in December 2024, and the expansion of an existing KV in Shivamogga, Karnataka. This initiative is expected to cost an estimated Rs 5,872.08 crore, of which Rs 2,862.71 crore is allocated for capital expenditure and Rs 3,009.37 crore for operational costs.

"At present, 1280 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) are functioning across the country including 37 KVs in the State of Andhra Pradesh, 125 KVs in the State of Uttar Pradesh, 41 KVs in the State of Jharkhand and 78 KVs in the State of Rajasthan," Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated in the reply.

The minister added that the expansion of KVs is "q continuous process", to meet the educational needs of children of Central Government employees, particularly those in transferable roles including Defence, Para-military forces, Central PSUs, Autonomous Bodies, and Central Institutes of Higher Education.

The construction of permanent KV buildings remains dependent on land availability, lease transfers, detailed plans, funding, and administrative approvals, the Minister stated.

Budgetary allocations to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) have seen a steady rise over the years. The funds allocated stood at Rs 6,437.68 crore in 2020-21, increasing to Rs 6,800 crore in 2021-22, Rs 7,461.25 crore in 2022-23, Rs 8,500 crore in 2023-24, and Rs 8,727 crore in 2024-25.

Besides the regular grants, KVs are also receiving infrastructure support under the PM SHRI Scheme, which includes funding for ICT labs, science labs, smart classrooms, and LED lighting. For 2023-24, Rs 590.71 crore was approved under the scheme and Rs 295.36 crore released. For 2024-25, Rs 817.78 crore was approved and Rs 656.29 crore released. The allocation for 2025-26 stands at Rs 399.93 crore, which has been approved, yet to be disbursed.

Despite increasing investments and expansion plans, the sharp fall in new admissions this year highlights a challenge for the KVS system, prompting questions about factors driving the declining interest and how the government plans to reverse the trend.