2 Dead In Stampede After Panic Over Electric Shock At UP Temple

Two devotees died and 29 others suffered injuries in a stampede at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. The stampede erupted over an electric shock in the temple premises, causing panic among devotees and resulting in a stampede. The incident occurred at the Awsaneshwar Mahadev temple on the intervening night of July 27 and 28, during a ritual, when devotees were offering water to Lord Shiva.

On Sunday night, at the Awsaneshwar Mahadev temple in the Haidergarh area of the Barabanki district, devotees gathered for the 'Jalabhishek' - a ritual of offering water to deities, particularly Lord Shiva, as a form of worship and purification. It is often performed during Sawan, especially on Mondays.

Jalabhishek started at midnight amid a huge crowd of devotees, who had gathered to participate in the ceremony on the third Monday of Sawan. At around 2 am, reports of electric shock spread, causing a stampede.

According to the District Magistrate, some monkeys jumped on the electric wire passing above, due to which the wire broke and fell on the shed of the temple premises. This caused an electric shock.

Chaos ensued, with people running here and there, trying to save their lives. Two of the devotees reportedly died on the spot, while 29 others were injured and taken to the Haidergarh and Trivediganj Community Health Center. Those who suffered serious injuries were rushed to the district hospital.

"All except one patient brought to the Haidergarh Community Health Centre have been discharged," said Awadhesh Kumar Yadav, Chief Medical Officer, Barabanki. "Ten people were brought to Trivediganj CHC, of which two were declared brought dead. The remaining are stable and being treated," he added.

Police were reportedly already present at the temple, considering the safety of the large gathering. A heavy police force was deployed after the news of the stampede broke.

A similar incident was reported from Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple, where eight people died and 30 devotees suffered injuries in a stampede on Monday. The stampede occurred on the staircases on the temple road leading to the main temple. Cops suggest rumours about potential electrocution caused panic among the crowd and led to the stampede.

(With inputs from Sarfaraz Warsi)