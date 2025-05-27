Dharmendra Pradhan's "Crocodile Tears" Jibe At Rahul Gandhi At NDTV Conclave

Reiterating his party's charge that the Congress indulges in feudal politics, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a scathing jibe at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi today, accusing him of shedding "crocodile tears" on issues of social justice.

His comment came to a question on the caste census, a long-standing demand by the Congress that has now been adopted by the BJP-led central government. Being seen as a political masterstroke, the caste survey announcement had drawn another rider from Congress, with Mr Gandhi demanding the removal of the 50% cap on reservation.

Speaking at NDTV Education Conclave, Mr Pradhan said Mr Gandhi's views reflect his ignorance, given that he belongs to a party that has historically stood against matters of social justice. "Some shed crocodile tears as a political strategy. Their statements reflect their ignorance and arrogance. In this country's public domain, one family that outspokenly stood against social justice is the Gandhi family," said Mr Pradhan.

The Congress defeated BR Ambedkar, the father of India's Constitution, in elections, opposed proactive and affirmative action in the constituent assembly, and refused to make the reports of the Tata Kalelkar Commission and the Mandal Commission public for a long time, he said, listing incidents when the party stood against social justice.

"These feudal people think they are the country, but people have smashed this delusion by repeatedly defeating them in elections. But such a feudal mindset doesn't go away all of a sudden. They are pained when, in a democracy, those who consider the nation as their private property are unmasked. And in pain, they speak nonsense," said Mr Pradhan.

A caste census would involve the systematic collection of data on the caste identities of citizens in a country where caste figures as an important factor in the social, economic, and political shaping of the society. This data can be used to frame policies to decide action and reservation.

The caste count would be held as part of the next population census, the government had announced earlier this month, bringing back a nationwide process that was ditched over six decades ago in 1961. The population census was last carried out in 2011.

Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier praised the centre's move, branding it as the government's "true intentions" as against the Congress's "empty slogans". The decision, he had said, was taken for the good of society and took years to develop.

Rahul Gandhi, whose party had pioneered the caste census demand, had welcomed the move and offered to help the government "design" a roadmap to achieve social justice. Calling for the participation of 90% population, he had said the 50% cap on reservations was blocking the country's progress and must be eliminated.