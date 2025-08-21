Rahul Gandhi Joins Second Leg Of 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' In Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday joined the second leg of 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, which is aimed at galvanising public opinion against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of assembly polls in the state.

Gandhi, who returned to the state after a day-long break, joined the Yatra in Lakhisarai district, hours after the second leg was kicked off by his ally Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD in adjoining Sheikhpura.

Gandhi and Yadav, Leaders of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Bihar assembly, respectively, stood atop an open vehicle, wearing white T-shirts and baseball caps.

Tunes composed by both parties to boost the spirit of the workers blared in the background as the cavalcade proceeded at a snail's pace, with the leaders waving at the crowds and occasionally shaking hands with enthusiastic bystanders.

The Yatra was kicked off at Sasaram on August 17 last and is scheduled to conclude with a rally at Patna on September 1.

