A 1985 Throwback From Rahul Gandhi's Bihar Rally Featuring Rajiv Gandhi

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to a prominent mosque in the election-bound Bihar has recreated a photo that originally included his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. The images from two different political eras bear a stark similarity, showing the two leaders sitting at the Khanqah Rahmani mosque in Munger.

The Khanqah Rahmani mosque in Jamalpur, established by Maulana Mohammad Ali Mungri in 1901, did not just help social reforms but also played a role in India's freedom struggle. It appeared on Mr Gandhi's route map for his ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' that criss-crosses Bihar to mobilise support ahead of the high-stakes election this year-end.

The Congress leader reached Jamalpur this morning, on the sixth day of his yatra had commenced from Sasaram last Sunday. He visited the mosque and met its Maulana, accompanied by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. A large crowd from the minority community, including prominent local figures, turned up to greet the Opposition leader.

Khanqah Rahmani's ties with the Gandhi family can be traced back several decades to Rajiv Gandhi's era. The former prime minister had visited the shrine in 1985. Rahul Gandhi was seen this morning sitting at the same spot as his father exactly 40 years back.

The Khanqah holds importance for the Muslim community and has seen several VIP guests in the past, including Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. It is known to have provided help to revolutionaries during the freedom struggle.

The shrine has an educational wing that was established in 1927 and is now run by the Rahmani Foundation, the charity organization of Khanqah Rahmani. It is known to be a hub for training aspiring engineers and doctors for entrance exams like JEE and NEET, and also has provisions for smart classes to impart advanced education.