Karisma Kapoor Had "Palatial House With Endless Cars" But Why She Wasn't Happy In Marriage To Sunjay Kapur

Veteran filmmaker Suneel Darshan, best known for directing several notable Hindi films in the 1990s and early 2000s, recently shared his thoughts on the personal life and troubled marriage of actress Karisma Kapoor and late businessman Sunjay Kapur.

What's Happening

Suneel Darshan, who has had a close professional and personal relationship with Karisma and the Kapoor family, recently opened up about the challenges she faced during her marriage.

Speaking about Karisma's marriage, Darshan said there was a "rift" between the two from the beginning.

He shared that Karisma's transition from a Bollywood star to a homemaker was intentional. According to him, she had envisioned a peaceful life focused on family, away from the glamour of the film industry.

Darshan added that Karisma did not seek to be a part of Delhi's high-society lifestyle. Instead, she wanted a simple, grounded life. He said her identity and values may have clashed with the expectations of the family she married into. Darshan also hinted that she may have been seen as a trophy wife rather than an individual.

"She was placed into a world that was not hers. Delhi has its own culture, and she wasn't fitting into it. She was in this palatial house with endless cars, but it just wasn't her world," he said.

Background

Suneel Darshan's comments came following the sudden death of Sunjay Kapur in June 2025.

Kapur reportedly died of a cardiac arrest caused by an allergic reaction after accidentally swallowing a bee during a polo match in the United Kingdom.

Karisma Kapoor, a prominent Bollywood actress and granddaughter of cinema legend Raj Kapoor, was married to Sunjay Kapur from 2003 until their divorce in 2016. They share two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. After their separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.

Karisma attended Sunjay's funeral in New Delhi, accompanied by her sister Kareena Kapoor and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan.