Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

UP Woman Alleges Harassment By In-Laws, Husband In Video, Dies By Suicide

The police have received a video taken before she died by suicide, in which she was heard narrating about the harassment she had been going through

Read Time: 1 min
Share
UP Woman Alleges Harassment By In-Laws, Husband In Video, Dies By Suicide
In the video, Saumya Kashyap said her in-laws and husband wanted to get rid of her
  • A video was recovered where Saumya Kashyap described harassment by her husband and in-laws
  • She claimed her husband’s uncle, a lawyer, advised her husband to kill her
  • Forensic tests were conducted at the scene and family members were informed
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Lucknow:

The wife of a police constable in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow died by suicide allegedly over harassment by her in-laws.

The police have received a video taken before she died by suicide, in which she was heard narrating about the harassment she had been going through.

In the video, Saumya Kashyap said her in-laws including her brother-in-law, and her husband want to get rid of her so that her husband can remarry another woman.

She said her husband's uncle is a lawyer.

"The lawyer asked my husband to kill me. He said he will save my husband," Saumya Kashyap said in the disturbing video.

She was also seen crying as she was speaking.

North Lucknow police officer Jitendra Dubey confirmed the constable's wife died by suicide.

"The inspector in charge and senior officials inspected the spot and also informed the family members. A field unit was called in and a forensic test was done," the officer said.

He said the police are investigating the case.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
UP Woman Suicide, Lucknow Woman Suicide, Lucknow Suicide
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com