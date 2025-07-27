UP Woman Alleges Harassment By In-Laws, Husband In Video, Dies By Suicide

The wife of a police constable in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow died by suicide allegedly over harassment by her in-laws.

The police have received a video taken before she died by suicide, in which she was heard narrating about the harassment she had been going through.

In the video, Saumya Kashyap said her in-laws including her brother-in-law, and her husband want to get rid of her so that her husband can remarry another woman.

She said her husband's uncle is a lawyer.

"The lawyer asked my husband to kill me. He said he will save my husband," Saumya Kashyap said in the disturbing video.

She was also seen crying as she was speaking.

North Lucknow police officer Jitendra Dubey confirmed the constable's wife died by suicide.

"The inspector in charge and senior officials inspected the spot and also informed the family members. A field unit was called in and a forensic test was done," the officer said.

He said the police are investigating the case.