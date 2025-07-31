In Police Officer's Wife's Suicide, Affair Allegations, Mental Health Counter

Mystery shrouds the death of a senior police officer's wife in Uttar Pradesh after her brother's shocking allegations against the cop and the cop's claim that his wife was struggling with mental health issues.

Nitesh Singh, the wife of Assistant Superintendent of Police Mukesh Pratap Singh, was found dead at the officer's Lucknow home last evening. Mr Singh is posted with the Crime Branch CID and was not at home when the incident took place, police have said. Nitesh was found hanging from the ceiling, suggesting that she died by suicide. The body was sent for autopsy and police said they were investigating the matter.

Shortly after Nitesh was found dead, her brother made shocking allegations against Mr Singh. He alleged that the police officer was having multiple extramarital affairs and this upset Nitesh, pushing her to the edge.

Now, CCTV footage from inside the senior cop's official residence has added another angle to the mystery death. The video shows Nitesh trying to choke her son, a person with disability, with a pillow pressed over his face. The video is dated July 29 (Tuesday) and also shows Nitesh's younger son playing in the room as she tries to choke his elder brother.

The officer has now shared that he had installed CCTV cameras at his home because Nitesh had been suffering from mental issues and was under treatment. When he saw the footage from Tuesday evening, showing Nitesh trying to choke their son, he confronted her, leading to an altercation. The next evening, she was found dead. The officer has said Nitesh had been depressed over her son's disability and was under treatment.

Police have said they are investigating all angles.