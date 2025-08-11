Kerala Woman Dies By Suicide, Accuses Lover Of Harassment, Conversion

The local police at Kothamangalam in Kerala have taken into custody Ramees from Paravoor in connection with the suicide of 23-year-old Sona Eldhose, a Teacher's Training Course student.

The woman's mother on Monday said that her daughter, Sona, was in love with Ramees for a while, and they were compelling her to change her religion.

“She was locked up and beaten last week after she resisted their attempts to take her to Ponnani for converting her. They refused to heed her demand that she is willing to register marriage but not for conversion,” said the girl's mother.

He faces charges including abetment of suicide and physical assault, after evidence emerged of alleged abuse and pressure to convert the woman. Sona was found hanging in her home on Saturday.

Her death note, recovered by police on Sunday, accuses Ramees of physical and mental harassment, locking her in a room, and forcing her to convert before marriage.

She also alleged that Ramees's family members and friends pressured her to change her religion, stating that marriage would only be possible after conversion and that she must live in his family home.

Police say they have secured proof from WhatsApp chats showing Ramees responding “go ahead” when Sona said she might take her own life.

Investigators also claim to have evidence of Ramees assaulting her. His family members are likely to be named as co-accused.

According to the note and statements from Sona's family, the relationship began during college and later turned abusive.

The couple had discussed marriage, but Ramees's relatives allegedly insisted on religious conversion, warning that without it, he would be ostracised from the mosque.

Sona initially agreed but delayed the process due to her father's recent death.

Her brother alleged that despite Ramees's earlier arrest in an immoral trafficking case, Sona forgave him.

Recently, Ramees allegedly took her to his home under the pretext of visiting a friend, confined her to a room, and assaulted her.

He also allegedly prepared a vehicle to take her to Ponnani for conversion, but when she refused, he told her to die.

Police have confirmed Ramees's employment as a temporary staff member at the Kochi Airport.

The investigation is being led by Kothamangalam police, with the case upgraded from unnatural death to abetment of suicide following the recovery of the death note.

Questioning of the accused is underway.

The case has drawn public attention for its serious allegations involving coercion, abuse, and religious pressure.

