"I Owe Money For Milk, Take It From My Purse": Teacher Dies By Suicide In Bihar

A teacher in a government school allegedly died by suicide at her home in Bihar's Vaishali district, leaving behind a note apologising to her parents and requesting that her funeral pyre be lit by her three-month-old daughter and not her husband.

The woman also wrote that nobody was responsible for her death and said she owed money for 5.5 litres of milk, which should be taken from her purse.

Priya Bharti, 30, was found hanging at her rented home in Sehan village on Monday night. A suicide note was found in which Bharti said she was ending her life because of illness and nobody should be held responsible for her death.

"My body should not be taken to Rasulpur (her native village). My last rites should be performed here itself. The funeral pyre should be lit by my daughter, not my husband. My mobile phone should be handed over to my husband. There are some messages, audio and videos on the phone. My husband knows the password," she wrote.

"I apologise to everyone whose feelings I have hurt. I request the police not to conduct a post-mortem. No case should be registered against my husband or family. This step is my personal decision. Mom, dad, your daughter has lost. Sorry mom," the note said.

In a final poignant detail, she wrote, "The money for 5.5 litres of milk is outstanding. There is money in my purse, please pay from there

Bharti's family has, however, alleged that her husband, Deepak Raj, and her in-laws were torturing her and she had told her mother about it.

Police said the body has been taken into custody and a post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday. "An investigation is on. We have not received any complaint from the woman's family," said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sanjeev Kumar.

(With inputs from Kaushal Kishor Pathak)