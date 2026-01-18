Woman, 22, Dies By Suicide After Husband Says No To Buying Phone: Cops

A heartbreaking incident has come to light from the Aravalli district of Gujarat, where a impulse decision broke a family. A 22-year-old migrant woman allegedly took her own life following a dispute with her husband over a mobile phone.

Dispute Over A Phone

The woman, identified as Urmila Khanan Rijan, originally from Nepal, lived in Modasa with her husband and child. The couple made a living by running a small Chinese food business in the area.

Urmila had been demanding a new mobile phone from her husband. When he refused repeatedly, due to financial constraints, a heated argument broke out between the couple.

In a fit of anger following the dispute, Urmila hanged herself at their residence near Bhavanpur. Local residents who learned of the incident alerted the authorities.

The Modasa Police reached the spot and took the body into custody for a post-mortem examination. Officials have registered a case of accidental death and have launched further investigation.

(With inputs from Mahendra)