"Sorry, I Love You": Specially Abled Woman Dies By Suicide, Leaves Note On Palm

A 21-year-old specially abled woman has died by suicide in Nashik, leaving a heart-wrenching note on her palm for her parents.

"Sorry...I Love You Mom and Dad," the note said.

Police said family members found Diksha Tribhuvan hanging from a ceiling fan in their house on Sunday evening. She was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The message on her palm was discovered during the post-mortem examination.



Diksha's family said the 21-year-old, who was specially abled since birth, was quiet but friendly and was studying at an institution for people with special needs. "She was our hope for the future," said a family member.

Madhukar Kad, senior police inspector, Gangapur Police Station, said, "Diksha Tribhuvan, a resident of Dhruv Nagar, died by suicide around 6.30 pm on Sunday. She was specially abled and had difficulty speaking. We are investigating. The information we have so far is that she had left a message for her parents on her hand."