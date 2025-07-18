UP Woman's Detailed Suicide Note On Arm, Leg, Stomach Over Dowry Harassment

A 28-year-old woman, allegedly facing harassment for dowry by her in-laws, died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat earlier this week, leaving a suicide note written on her body. The incident took place on Tuesday night when the woman, identified as Manisha, consumed poison.

The woman, in the note written on her arm, legs, and stomach with a pen, expressed the pain she was going through due to the harassment by her husband, Kundan, and his family.

"Kundan and his family are responsible for my death," it said in Hindi.

Manisha also made a video blaming her in-laws for her death. The clip accessed by the police showed Manisha crying and narrating how her husband, his mother, father, and brother, constantly harassed her over dowry. According to her, they repeatedly asked her for a car and a huge amount of cash, despite her family spending Rs 20 lakh for the wedding and already having given a Bullet motorcycle as dowry.

She further claimed that her in-laws and husband beat her occasionally, and even forced her to undergo an abortion.

When she did not give in to the dowry demands, her in-laws allegedly attempted to kill her with electrocution, she claimed.

Officials said that Manisha got married in 2023 to Kundan, a resident of Noida. A few months after the marriage, her in-laws started pressuring her for dowry.

Due to the increasing mental torture, the woman went to her maternal home in July 2024. Four days before her death, Manisha's family began discussing getting her divorced from her husband. However, she had said she would not sign the divorce papers until her in-laws returned the dowry items, officials said.