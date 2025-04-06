Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's Emotional Tributes To Manoj Kumar: "Will Remember Every Moment Spent With You"

Veteran Hindi cinema legends Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra have paid heartfelt tributes to iconic actor Manoj Kumar, who died on Friday at the age of 87.

The celebrated star, remembered for his work in Hariyali Aur Rasta, Woh Kaun Thi?, Shaheed, Gumnaam, Upkar and Purab Pashchim, died at a Mumbai hospital due to age-related complications.

Amitabh Bachchan attended the funeral held at Pawan Hans crematorium on Saturday, while Dharmendra visited Kumar's home to offer his condolences in person.

Big B, who collaborated with Manoj Kumar on the 1974 classic Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, shared an emotional black-and-white photograph on his blog, showing the two sharing a warm hug.

"In remembrance... and prayer in grief," the veteran actor wrote alongside the picture.

Dharmendra also posted a throwback image with Manoj Kumar, recalling their time working together on films like Shaadi and Maidan-E-Jung.

"Manoj, mere yaar tere saath beeta har pal bahut yaad ayega (Manoj, my friend, I'll remember every moment spent with you)," he wrote.

Fondly known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his unforgettable portrayals of patriotic characters in films like Upkar and Kranti, the legendary actor was laid to rest with full state honours, including a ceremonial three-gun salute.

