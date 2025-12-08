Sunny Deol Posts Heartwarming Video On Dharmendra's 90th Birthday: <i>"Aaj Mere Papa Ka Janamdin Hai"</i>

Dharmendra died on November 24. He would have turned 90 today, December 8. His death left us in utter shock. On Monday, his son Sunny Deol shared a heartwarming video of him and wrote a note remembering him.

In the video, Dharmendra was seen enjoying nature's beauty. When Sunny asked him, "So papa, enjoying?" he smiled and replied, "I am really enjoying, my son. It is lovely."

Sunny captioned the post, "Aaj mere papa ka janmadin hai. Papa hamesha mere saath hain, mere andar hain. Love you papa. Miss you." (Today is my father's birthday. Dad is always with me, within me.) Take a look at the post here:

A few hours ago, Esha Deol also shared a heartwarming post remembering her father. She wrote, "To my darling Papa, Our pact, the strongest bond, unites us through all our lifetimes, all the realms, and beyond. We are always together, papa. Be it heaven or earth, we are one. For now, I have very tenderly, carefully, and preciously tucked you in my heart... deep, deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime."

She added, "The magical precious memories... the life lessons, the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity, and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other. I so painfully miss you, papa... your warm protective hugs that felt like the coziest blanket, holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages, and your voice calling out my name, followed by endless conversations, laughter, and shayaris. Your motto - 'always be humble, be happy, healthy & strong.'" Take a look at the full post here:

Dharmendra died at his residence in Mumbai on November 24. Earlier, he had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing difficulty in breathing. He was discharged from the hospital on November 12.