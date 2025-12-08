On Dharmendra's 90th Birth Anniversary, A Loving Wish From "Darling Daughter" Esha: "We Are Always Together Papa"

Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 today, died at 89, just two weeks before his birthday. On Monday, Dharmendra and his second wife, actor-MP Hema Malini's daughter, Esha Deol, shared a loving post to wish her "papa." This is Esha's first post after Dharmendra died.

Esha Deol shared some happy pictures of Dharmendra. In a couple of them, she is seen accompanying her father.

Esha began her note with these words: "To my darling Papa, Our pact, the strongest bond, unites us through all our lifetimes, all the realms, and beyond. We are always together, papa. Be it heaven or earth, we are one. For now, I have very tenderly, carefully, and preciously tucked you in my heart... deep, deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime."

"The magical precious memories... the life lessons, the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity, and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other. I so painfully miss you, papa... your warm protective hugs that felt like the coziest blanket, holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages, and your voice calling out my name, followed by endless conversations, laughter, and shayaris. Your motto — 'always be humble, be happy, healthy & strong,' continued Esha.

"I promise to continue your legacy with pride and respect. And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do. I love you, papa. Your darling daughter, Your Esha, Your Bittu," Esha signed off.

Dharmendra Died On November 24

Dharmendra died at his Mumbai home on November 24 after being discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on November 12. He had been admitted to the hospital in late October after complaining of breathlessness.

When he was admitted to the hospital, many portals prematurely reported his death. Rejecting those false reports, Esha Deol issued a statement saying, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery."

Esha Deol also paid her last respects at the crematorium on November 24. Three days later, a prayer meet was held in memory of the legendary actor at a Mumbai hotel. On the same day, Hema Malini arranged a prayer meet at her Mumbai home.

Esha Deol shared a cordial relationship with her father. However, when she decided to part ways from her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani, Dharmendra wanted her to rethink her decision.