Ex-Couple Esha Deol And Bharat Takhtani To Together Host Dharmendra's Delhi Prayer Meet

Dharmendra died on November 24, leaving the entire nation in shock. A few days ago, his wife and veteran actress Hema Malini organised a Gita Paath at her residence to pay tribute to the late star. Now, as per the latest update, she will be hosting a prayer meet in New Delhi along with her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Dharmendra's New Delhi Prayer Meet Details

The prayer meet will be held on Thursday, December 11, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi.

The invitation for the prayer meet mentions Esha Deol along with her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani, while Ahana will attend with her husband Vaibhav Vohra.

Esha and Bharat continue to co-parent their two daughters, Radhya and Miraya Takhtani. The couple, who got married in 2012, parted ways in 2024 after almost 12 years of marriage.

Hema Malini's Heartwarming Birthday Note For Dharmendra

Dharmendra's death marks the end of an era in Bollywood. Known for his charm, versatility, and humility, he was loved by millions across generations.

On December 8, what could have been Dharmendra's 90th birthday, Hema Malini wrote a long note remembering him. Hema Malini started her post with, "Dharam ji. Happy birthday my dear heart. More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit."

She added, "The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased and just reliving those moments brings me great solace and happiness. I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart." Take a look at the full post here:

More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit. The joyful memories of our life together can never be… pic.twitter.com/zY3QBJN0YE — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2025

Dharmendra died at 89.