Palash Muchhal Deletes Proposal Video, World Cup Posts After Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Called Off

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana have officially called off their wedding. After confirming the news, the filmmaker deleted all the posts with the Indian cricketer.

Palash deleted some of his posts, including the video of him proposing to Smriti at DY Patil Stadium. He also deleted the World Cup pictures featuring the cricketer.

Background

Palash Muchhal reacted to the called-off wedding with Smriti Mandhana on Sunday. He shared a long note on his Instagram stories.

He wrote, "I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something that has been most sacred to me. It's the most difficult phase of my life, and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand."

He added, "While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time."

Smriti and Palash were all set to marry in Sangli, Maharashtra, on November 23.

On the wedding day, Smriti Mandhana's father, Srinivas Mandhana, was rushed to the hospital due to a health issue.

Mere hours later, Palash was also admitted to the hospital.

In the days that followed, both Smriti and Palash withdrew almost completely from social media, with Smriti even deleting every wedding and engagement-related post-including the widely shared proposal video shot at the DY Patil Stadium.

Palash has made a handful of subdued public appearances since then. First, he was photographed at the airport. More recently, a picture of him wearing a mask during his visit to Premanand Maharaj at the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj ashram in Vrindavan went viral.

Speculation briefly escalated again when reports suggested the new wedding date would be December 7.

However, Smriti's brother promptly clarified that the ceremony remained "still on hold".