Arjun Rampal Thanks Girlfriend Gabriella For Her 'Patience' With His <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Character: "You Deserve A Medal"

Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres today. Paid previews were held yesterday, which went through a series of cancellations and delays. A screening was also hosted in Mumbai.

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades took to Instagram and shared a note, "Dhurandhar day ... saw it last night and have to say, it's my favourite Hindi film of all time. @rampal72 patience, persistence and positivity, you're always inspiring and always raising the bar. #adityadhar is a legend and @ranveersingh you're a star. The casting is a masterpiece @castingchhabra each and every person in the film is epic. #dhurandhartherevenge.

Arjun Rampal commented, "Love u so happy. Thank you for believing, supporting and the patience you had while Iqbal was being created. You deserve a medal."

Latest Update On Dhurandhar 2 Release

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has run into multiple delays and exhibition issues during its paid previews and on its opening day, leaving audiences across regions frustrated.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer began rolling out paid previews on March 18, but several screenings across cities were either delayed or cancelled at the last minute.

The situation has continued into its release day today (March 19), with technical glitches and content issues affecting show schedules.

In Mumbai, shows at Gaiety Galaxy were cancelled amid ongoing delays, with theatre staff advising audiences to opt for later screenings.

A large crowd gathered outside the Bandra theatre as the 4:45 pm show failed to begin on time.

In Delhi-NCR, the film is facing similar disruptions. Reports suggest that all IMAX bookings have been taken offline, while several cinema chains, including Miraj, Movietime, Wave, Cinepolis, Moviemax, and some INOX properties, cancelled their 5:00 pm to 5:30 pm shows.

Even smaller PVR multiplexes are said to be cancelling screenings, although larger PVR properties are attempting to proceed as scheduled.

Elvin Marcus, manager of MovieMax Laserplex at Gulshan One 29 in Noida, told NDTV that the delay in the 5 pm paid preview was due to last-minute edits following cuts and modifications suggested by the Censor Board. The show was expected to begin around 6 pm.

Delays are also being attributed to technical processes, with theatres required to first download the film and then receive the KDM (Key Delivery Message), which allows them to screen it.

Non-Hindi Shows Cancelled In Southern Markets

The film has also hit an unexpected hurdle in the southern markets, where several theatres cancelled non-Hindi shows at the last minute.

Cinema chains across Tamil Nadu and other southern regions cited "non-availability" of content as the primary reason.

This led to confusion among audiences who had booked tickets for Tamil and Telugu versions.

Explaining the issue, trade analyst Ramesh Bala told NDTV, "The content, the digital content that you give to the digital content provider, includes the film's visuals and sound design: the sound, the actual technical content. That is ready only for Hindi. The dubbed versions are not ready, meaning there are last-minute sound corrections or edit corrections or something of that sort which still need to be completed."

"We do not know what it is, but the Tamil, Telugu, and other South Indian dubbed versions are not ready. Only the Hindi version is ready, and that too without subtitles. That is being shipped to the digital content provider, so it will be shown as a premiere today and tomorrow," he added.

Theatre owners in Chennai confirmed they did not receive the Tamil version in time, prompting cancellations.

Cinema chains issued public apologies, offering refunds or the option to watch the Hindi version with subtitles.

Broadway Cinemas in Coimbatore and Tiruppur posted on X, "Dear patrons, Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Tamil shows for today, 19 March (Thursday) have been cancelled due to non-availability. Hindi shows will be scheduled instead with subtitles. We are initiating the refunds."

They added, "Sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused for a situation beyond our hands. We thank you and appreciate you for your understanding!"

The theatre had issued a similar statement a day earlier, saying, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Tamil paid previews scheduled for this evening have been cancelled due to non-availability. Hindi paid previews will be scheduled instead. We are initiating the refunds shortly."

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar Issues Statement

Amid the confusion, director Aditya Dhar addressed audiences with an official statement on X.

"To our dear Dhurandhar family, Dhurandhar is not just a film for us - it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language."

"Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning," he added.

"If the dubbed version you have tickets for is not currently playing at your cinema, you will have an option for a refund or to watch the Hindi version with subtitles instead. We truly apologise for the inconvenience. Your love for this film means the world to us, and we cannot wait to share it with you. Team Jio Studios and B62 Studios," the director concluded.

Background

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres on March 19, with paid previews beginning on March 18.

The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

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