Imtiaz Ali To Reunite With Diljit Dosanjh For A Baisakhi 2026 Release? Details Inside

Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh last collaborated in their hit film Amar Singh Chamkila. The 2024 film had Parineeti Chopra as the female lead.

As per latest reports now, the filmmaker is all set to return with a film for the big screen and has locked in a Baisakhi 2026 release for the same. The film will be led by Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.

What's Happening

Imtiaz Ali is all set to direct a big-screen spectacle and has zeroed in on a Baisakhi 2026 release.

The film will reportedly have Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in the lead.

It is said to be a "charming story of love and longing." The yet-untitled film's plot will revolve around the tale of a boy and a girl, "but also a country."

The note shared by the makers read, "This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas, yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country. Wish us well as we dive into the currents of this dynamic story, we hope to emerge next year with a touching cinematic experience in a theatre near you."

The film will also mark the return of the incredible trio AR Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz Ali, who have previously delivered unforgettable albums namely Highway (2014), Tamasha (2015), and Amar Singh Chamkila (2024).

Imtiaz Ali's Upcoming Projects

Other than the recently announced untitled project with Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali is also working on a Netflix series titled O Saathi Re with Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary. He is also busy with Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil for The Idiot In Istanbul.

In A Nutshell

This upcoming project will mark Imtiaz Ali's second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh after Amar Singh Chamkila. The other cast members include Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari which add to the excitement around the same.