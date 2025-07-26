Amar Upadhyay To NDTV On What Made Mihir-Tulsi The Ideal Couple In <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i>: "We Used To Laugh A Lot While..."

Fans of the popular 2000 daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi are elated with the show returning after 25 years. Ekta Kapoor is all set to once again make families come together and enjoy a show as iconic as Kyunki, with a limited episode reboot series.

Ahead of the premiere on July 29, 2025, Amar Upadhyay spoke to NDTV about what made it so easy to work with Smriti Irani. He also spoke about the joy of connecting again with his co-star and the camaraderie on the sets of the upcoming reboot series.

What's Happening

The most amazing factor of Ekta Kapoor's upcoming Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot series is that Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, as Tulsi and Mihir Virani, will be reprising their iconic roles.

They became household names with their onscreen portrayals. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay will also be joined by a major portion of the OG cast from the popular show.

Speaking of how his easy friendship with Smriti Irani transformed on screen, Amar Upadhyay told NDTV, "When two people know each other and are friends, and have worked in a very successful show together, it becomes easier. We, as Mihir and Tulsi, have built that show as actors, along with the rest of the cast. We are still missed and remembered today because of that. That's why we are returning."

He added, "We were so comfortable as actors and friends on sets together. We used to laugh a lot while the cameras weren't rolling. You can see some clippings on social media today where we are both seen laughing, but that's happening when we are not shooting any scene. That's the reason why we came across as the believable, perfect couple on screen."

Speaking of how it is to collaborate with Smriti Irani all these years later, and the changes he observes, Amar Upadhyay reveals, "Tulsi is a very strong personality of television. Today she's a very big politician. She's handled so many ministries. But I never feel she's such a big politician. I always felt that she was my co-star. And when we met on set this time, I think we met as co-stars more than anything else. So it feels the same."

The Buzz

Ever since the promos of the upcoming reboot series of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi have dropped, fans are buzzing with excitement. Loyal fans of the show can't wait to see Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani once again grace their screens.

Other than Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani as Karan Virani and Gauri Pradhan as Nandini Virani are also going to make a comeback. They, too, were immensely loved as an onscreen couple in the show.

They will be joined by new faces Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi. The show is set to premiere on July 29 at 10:30 pm.

In A Nutshell

Amar Upadhyay, who rose to fame with his character Mihir Virani in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, spoke about his bond with Smriti Irani, who plays Tulsi Virani in the show. He shared how it was meeting her after so many years on set and the memories it brought back