US Spy Chief Accuses Obama Of "Conspiracy". Ex-CIA Official Hits Back

A former CIA official who led the intelligence assessment on Russian interference in the 2016 election has slammed Tulsi Gabbard's claims of a "treasonous conspiracy" against Donald Trump, calling them false and uninformed.

Susan Miller, who served as the CIA's head of counter-intelligence at the time, said Gabbard's accusations against former US president Barack Obama and his national security team were "based on false statements and basic misrepresentations."

Tulsi Gabbard, now Director of National Intelligence, has accused Obama-era officials of "manufacturing" intelligence to make it appear that Russian President Vladimir Putin supported Trump's 2016 campaign. She claims the objective was to delegitimise Trump's win and initiate a prolonged effort to undermine his presidency.

Speaking to The Guardian, Miller said that her team's findings were based on multiple verified sources and legitimate intelligence practices.

Miller, who is not mentioned in Gabbard's report, said she felt compelled to speak publicly. "My reputation and my team's reputation is on the line," she said. "Tulsi comes out and doesn't use my name... but basically says this was all wrong and made up."

Miller, a 39-year CIA veteran, also questioned Gabbard's qualifications to challenge the intelligence community's work. "Has she ever met a Russian agent?" she asked. "Has she ever given diamonds to a Russian who's giving us, you know? Has she ever walked on the streets of Moscow to do a dead drop? Has she ever handled an agent? No. She's never done any of that. She clearly doesn't understand this."

Miller and members of her former team have hired legal representation to protect themselves against potential charges. Miller is now represented by defence attorney Mark Zaid.

The matter has been referred to Attorney General Pam Bondi, who recently announced a Justice Department "strike force" to investigate. Reports suggest Bondi was caught off guard by Gabbard's request. Gabbard has called for criminal charges against several former officials, including Obama himself.

Obama has rejected the allegations as "outrageous and ridiculous," calling them a distraction from the Jeffrey Epstein files, which reportedly mention Trump. Former intelligence leaders James Clapper and John Brennan also refuted Gabbard's claims in a joint op-ed in The New York Times, calling her claims "patently false" and accusing her of attempting to "rewrite history."