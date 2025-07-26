Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Wishes And Quotes To Share On This Day

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War in 1999. The day honours the bravery and sacrifice made by Indian soldiers during the intense war. The day has been named after the success of Operation Vijay. Today, it's the 26th anniversary of the Kargil War, which was fought for more than 60 days, ending on 26 July 1999 with a gallant victory for India. 527 Indian soldiers gave their lives in the war, making it one of the most emotionally resonant chapters in Indian military history.

Here are a few heartfelt wishes and quotes you can share to celebrate the victory and contribution of Indian soldiers:

We honour the numerous fighters who have defended our country's honour. Kargil Vijay Diwas wishes to each one of you.

Let us remember the heroic troops who gave their lives in the line of duty to safeguard our beautiful country. Kargil Vijay Diwas Wishes to all.

Honour the courageous warriors who gave their lives to bring the Kargil War to a glorious end. Wishes on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our hearts. Memories of our souls. Jai Hind...Kargil Vijay Diwas!

Victory doesn't come cheap; we also had to carry some biers. A tribute to the martyrs of India.

Our flag does not fly because of the breeze; it flies because each soldier who died guarding it breathed his or her final breath. Wishes on Kargil Vijay Diwas."

Salute our valiant heroes for their selfless devotion to the country. Jai Hind.

The tricolour flies high because of their courage. Proud to be an Indian.

Kargil Diwas quotes

"If death strikes before I prove my blood, I promise (swear), I will kill death." - Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey

"Don't worry. Either I will come waving the tricolor after the victory or I will come wrapped in the same tricolour. But I will definitely come" - Captain Vikram Batra

"Kargil is not a battle, it's a legacy."

Notably, Captain Vikram Batra, Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey, Major Rajesh Singh Adhikari, Major Vivek Gupta and others were among the 527 brave soldiers who gave their lives for the country.

Several event and parades are organised on this day in honour of these soldiers. The main ceremony is at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass.