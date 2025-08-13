Watch: Kargil War Hero Naik Deepchand Honoured On IndiGo Flight

A Kargil War veteran was honoured mid-air on an IndiGo flight, and the tribute drew applause from all on board. Naik Deepchand, who lost both legs and an arm while defending the nation during Operation Parakram, was recognised with a special announcement by the flight captain.

"We have a very special guest on board today. It is my pleasure and honour to introduce him," the captain said over the intercom.

"Here is the Kargil War hero Nayak Deepchand, a defender of our nation. He lost three of his limbs during Operation Parakram, yet his spirit remains strong, and he continues to inspire the rest of us. Let us all bring our hands together and thank him for everything he has done for us. Jai Hind and Jai Bharat," the Captain said.

In a video, presumably recorded by one of the passengers, the war hero is seen seated by the window as the announcement is made.

Applause rang in the cabin, with some passengers standing in admiration. Mr Deepchand, touched by the gesture, smiled and acknowledged the appreciation with folded hands.

Who Is Naik Deepchand?

Naik Deepchand was born on April 5, 1975, in Hisar, Haryana. While in Class 12, he was called to join artillery training in Nasik. Encouraged by friends and inspired by his grandfather's war stories, he joined the Army in 1994.

His first posting was in Firozpur for three years. In 1998, he was sent to Srinagar and later fought in the Kargil War in 1999. Remembering the Battle of Tololing, he told The Quint, "It was very cold that day. As many as 10,000 rounds were fired by our battalion."

During his service, he took part in Operation Rakshak in Jammu and Kashmir, Operation Vijay in Kargil, and Operation Parakram. In Kargil, his unit changed gun positions eight times and fired nearly 10,000 shells, earning 12 gallantry awards.

In Operation Parakram, a bomb blast in Secunderabad cost him a hand and both legs.

The operation was a major military build-up by India from December 2001 to October 2002 after the terrorist attack on Parliament. Thousands of troops, tanks, and aircraft were moved to the India-Pakistan border to put pressure on Pakistan to act against terror groups.

Today, Mr Deepchand runs the Ideal Soldier Foundation, which builds memorials, hoists the national flag, and supports injured and martyred soldiers and their families. In 2024, he began a tribute journey from Mumbai to honour martyrs at the Dras War Memorial and Siachen Galwan.